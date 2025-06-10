Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Special prayers were offered in Lucknow on Tuesday for the success of the thrice-postponed lift-off of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on board SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, that would propel him into history as the first Indian to step onto the International Space Station.

Lucknow-born Shukla's much-awaited Axiom-4 space mission was originally scheduled on May 29 but deferred to June 8 and then for June 10 before being rescheduled for June 11.

The space voyage of the 39-year-old IAF officer, from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, will also mark India's return to human spaceflight after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 odyssey.

While the IAF officer's family offered special prayers on Tuesday, a day that coincided with the fifth and last 'Bada Mangal' celebrations, unique to state capital, the City Montessori School's (CMS) Aliganj branch, where the Lucknow boy studied, organised a 'yagna' to pray for the success of the space mission.

The yagna was attended by CMS manager Dr Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, school president Dr Roger Kingdon, Shukla's parents Asha and Shambhu Shukla, his elder sisters Shuchi and Nishi Mishra, along with teachers.

Several students many of whom appeared "inspired enough to dream of becoming an astronaut" were also present.

"We teach science but we also concede that there is some invisible power which guides us towards bigger goals. The space odyssey of one of our brightest alumnus is surely one such moment of great significance, not only for us but for the country and that is why we held special prayers and performed a yagna to ensure that the blessings of the universe are with him (Shukla)," Dr Kingdon told PTI.

Cutouts of Shukla in his astronaut suit has dominated his Lucknow home, like at many other places in the city. About 15 large hoardings have been erected in several parts of the state capital to congratulate the astronaut ahead of his historic mission.

"We are frequently getting visitors or calls, the main attraction of all being the space voyage of our son," the astronaut's father Shambhu Shukla told PTI.

IAF officer's mother Asha said that her son, who has been training in Houston over the last several months and is now in quarantine ahead of his mission, regularly calls them up.

"There is one thing about my son...he has accomplished everything he has set his mind to and that is why I am relaxed ahead of his space flight," she said.

Shukla is also part of India's Gaganyaan, country's first manned mission scheduled for 2027.

On Wednesday, when Shukla takes off, residents of Lucknow would be out there cheering for the local boy who, as a kid, was fascinated by fighter planes.

A life-size ISS Cupola replica, 'Defy Gravity' photo booth and telescope, mock-up of a Mission Control Centre, space-themed live music, art installations and STEM kiosks and space fashion parade would be among the highlight of the launch party in Lucknow on Wednesday, CMS's Rishi Khanna said.

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission comprises Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and specialists Tigor Kapu of Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland.

The 14-day mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary.

