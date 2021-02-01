Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): A trolley of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hyderabad special train derailed on Sunday while departing from the station terminal.

As per the Central Railway, the incident took place around 10 pm, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Relief trains have been moved to the site for restoration.

As a result of this incident, three trains have been short terminated - 07617 Nanded-CSMT Special train at Byculla, 02533 Lucknow-CSMT at Dadar, and 02120 Karmali-CSMT at Thane. (ANI)

