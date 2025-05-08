Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): A spectacular one-hour-long non-stop fireworks display lit up the night sky during the ongoing Chithirai Pongal festival at the Sivakasi Bhadrakaliamman Temple, captivating thousands of devotees.

The grand festival, which began with the flag hoisting ceremony on April 29 (Tuesday), has been celebrated with great devotion and fanfare. Devotees from all over have been thronging the temple, fulfilling their vows and offering various forms of worship to Bhadrakaliamman, the guardian deity of Sivakasi.

One of the major highlights of the festival was the Kayar Kuthu procession, during which Goddess Bhadrakaliamman, adorned in full glory, emerged from the Kadaikovil and was brought to the temple premises via the elaborately decorated Poochappuram chariot, embellished with colorful electric lights and flowers.

Despite intermittent and heavy rain in Sivakasi and surrounding areas, thousands of devotees remained undeterred. Many walked drenched or under umbrellas, carrying fire pots, sprouted grain pots (Mulaipari) on their heads, and offering bird-shaped Kavadis, as part of their vow fulfillment to the goddess.

To allow devotees to enjoy the fireworks and festival events without getting wet, many arrived in large crowds prepared with umbrellas. The stunning fireworks display took place in the Bhadrakaliamman Temple garden premises, where fancy-type firecrackers manufactured in Sivakasi's own fireworks factories were launched continuously for about an hour.

Devotees gathered at the temple premises watched in awe as the fireworks lit up the sky.

The Chithirai festival, which began on April 29 with the ceremonial flag hoisting, continues to attract thousands of devotees daily as the deities are paraded in various vahanas (divine vehicles) across the temple streets.

The annual festival is celebrated as one of the largest religious gatherings in South India, symbolizing cultural inclusiveness and harmony.

Few days earlier, a large number of devotees pulled the car of Vekkali Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi on the occasion of the 'Chithirai car' festival.

The decorated car went around the important streets of Woraiyur in Tiruchi before returning to its base. A special puja was performed to Goddess Vekkaliamman after the temple car reached its base.

Devotees, who came from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas, offered prayers on the occasion of 'Chithirai therottam.' Several of them carried milk pots and offered 'abishekam' to the Goddess. (ANI)

