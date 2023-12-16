India News | Speeding Car Overturns, Catches Fire on Highway; 2 Sustain Minor Burns

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Two men sustained minor burn injuries after a moving car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway caught fire in Udaipur district on Friday night, officials said.

Agency News ANI| Dec 16, 2023 12:56 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Speeding Car Overturns, Catches Fire on Highway; 2 Sustain Minor Burns
Car catches fire on Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway (Photo/ANI)

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Two men sustained minor burn injuries after a moving car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway caught fire in Udaipur district on Friday night, officials said.

Dilip Singh, an officer at Kherwara police station, said on Friday, "A car was speeding from Udaipur towards Ahmedabad when it suddenly lost control and overturned. As it tumbled and turned upside down, the car caught fire. After receiving word of the incident, a team from our police station reached the spot and informed the fire brigade."

Also Read | Nagpur Road Accident: Six Dead After Truck Rams Into Car at Sonkhamb in Katol Taluka (See Pics).

However, according to reports, the fire got bigger before the police arrived at the spot and the vehicle was engulfed in flames in no time.

The two occupants of the car were brought out and sustained minor burns.

Also Read | Women's Reservation Bill To Come Into Force After 2024 Census, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

They were taken to a primary health centre in Kherwara, the officer informed.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
ANI| Dec 16, 2023 12:56 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Speeding Car Overturns, Catches Fire on Highway; 2 Sustain Minor Burns
Car catches fire on Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway (Photo/ANI)

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Two men sustained minor burn injuries after a moving car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway caught fire in Udaipur district on Friday night, officials said.

Dilip Singh, an officer at Kherwara police station, said on Friday, "A car was speeding from Udaipur towards Ahmedabad when it suddenly lost control and overturned. As it tumbled and turned upside down, the car caught fire. After receiving word of the incident, a team from our police station reached the spot and informed the fire brigade."

Also Read | Nagpur Road Accident: Six Dead After Truck Rams Into Car at Sonkhamb in Katol Taluka (See Pics).

However, according to reports, the fire got bigger before the police arrived at the spot and the vehicle was engulfed in flames in no time.

The two occupants of the car were brought out and sustained minor burns.

Also Read | Women's Reservation Bill To Come Into Force After 2024 Census, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

They were taken to a primary health centre in Kherwara, the officer informed.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
Ketamine
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches

Indian Police Force Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Looks Promising in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Series To Premiere on January 19, 2024 on Amazon Prime (Watch Video)

  • Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-632 Lottery Result of 16.12.2023, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

  • England Test Skipper Ben Stokes Updates on His Health Post Knee Surgery, Says ‘Rehab Been Going Really Well’

  • China iPhone Ban: Government Officials, Agencies, Firms Barred from Using Apple Phones for Work, Says Report

  • Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha Had ‘Plan B’, Delhi Police Now Probing His Maoist Links

  • Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Calls Munawar Faruqui's Game Play 'Boring' and 'Non-Committal'

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Diya Kumari
    50K+ searches
    Ketamine
    20K+ searches
    Club World Cup
    10K+ searches
    Rebel Moon
    10K+ searches
    Samsung phones high-risk
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma