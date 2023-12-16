India News | Speeding Car Overturns, Catches Fire on Highway; 2 Sustain Minor Burns

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Two men sustained minor burn injuries after a moving car on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Highway caught fire in Udaipur district on Friday night, officials said.

Dilip Singh, an officer at Kherwara police station, said on Friday, "A car was speeding from Udaipur towards Ahmedabad when it suddenly lost control and overturned. As it tumbled and turned upside down, the car caught fire. After receiving word of the incident, a team from our police station reached the spot and informed the fire brigade."

However, according to reports, the fire got bigger before the police arrived at the spot and the vehicle was engulfed in flames in no time.

The two occupants of the car were brought out and sustained minor burns.

They were taken to a primary health centre in Kherwara, the officer informed.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

