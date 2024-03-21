Patna, Mar 21 (PTI) The spirit of entrepreneurship should be spread all over the country and there is a need for a necessary support system in which the Central government is fully committed, said Shashank Priya, Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) here on Thursday.

He said this while addressing the 11th Bihar Entrepreneurship Summit.

"There is a need for a necessary support system in which the Central government is fully committed", he said.

The CBIC member also appreciated the work done by the Bihar Entrepreneur Association in the state.

He also encouraged entrepreneurs to get their products patented, "which is very beneficial for the development of them and their business, and the Government of India has made the process of getting it quite easy".

According to a statement issued by the Bihar Entrepreneur Association, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, also joined the event virtually.

"The US Ambassador to India in his virtual address thanked the Bihar Entrepreneurs Association for the commendable work it is doing in women's empowerment. He said that America is a friend of Bihar and will do everything possible to help the entrepreneurs here", said the statement.

Pankaj Singh, President of Bihar Entrepreneurs Association said there is entrepreneurship in every field, and there is an opportunity for employment.

