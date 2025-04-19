Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday highlighted the transformative potential of sports, especially in steering the youth away from negative influences and channelising their energies into healthy and productive pursuits.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the third edition of 'Gully Cricket' tournament here, the governor commended the organisers for making the tournament inclusive, well-structured and impactful.

Such initiatives not only promote physical fitness but also cultivate a sense of community and mutual respect among the youth, he said.

The tournament, organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) in collaboration with Chandigarh Police, under the theme "Balla Ghumao, Nasha Bhagao" reflects a dynamic blend of sporting excellence and social purpose.

Kataria described this tournament as a "movement that connects lanes to leadership and streets to stadiums".

It plays a vital role in building camaraderie, discipline and purpose among youngsters, he said.

The governor announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh to further strengthen the infrastructure and outreach of the 'Gully Cricket' initiative, said a statement issued here.

This financial support, he said, will help the organisers expand training access, improve facilities and empower more youth, especially from underprivileged backgrounds, to participate and excel in the game.

Kataria also unveiled the official trophy for the tournament's 2025 edition.

The tournament this year has seen an overwhelming response with 512 boys' teams and 128 girls' teams, bringing together more than 7,600 players from across Chandigarh.

The governor lauded this widespread participation.

The tournament, played in a 10-over-a-side format, will take place across 18 grounds throughout Chandigarh, ensuring easy accessibility for all teams.

It will culminate in a grand finale scheduled for May 11.

UT Cricket Association president Sanjay Tandon, Chandigarh sports secretary Prerna Puri, Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Raj Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur were among those present at the event.

