New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi has been appointed member, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), officials said on Wednesday.

A 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, Chaturvedi will be sworn in as the UPSC member on Thursday, they said.

She was due to superannuate on June 30.

A UPSC member is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age.

Chaturvedi has served in various posts at the Centre and in her state cadre Bihar.

The UPSC, which conducts civil services examination to select officers of IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others, is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of 10 members.

With Chaturvedi's appointment, there exists a vacancy of three more members, the officials said.

Meanwhile, UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan's term ended on Tuesday.

