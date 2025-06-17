Shimla, June 17 (PTI) The site in Manali where a 12-year-old Maharashtra girl had a major fall during a zipline ride last week had no official clearance for adventure activities, Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma said on Tuesday.

"The site was illegal. Directions have been given to take strict action against the operators. Those running adventure activities there had not taken permission either from the tourism department or the sports department," Goma said.

Talking to the mediapersons in the state capital, the minister said, "I came to know about the incident through social media. When the matter was looked into, it was found that the adventure activities were being carried out there illegally."

An application to carry out adventure sports activities is moved through the tourism department. After the final technical inspection, a team of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports decides if a site is fit for carrying out adventure activities or not.

A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur, Trisha Bijwe, sustained grievous injuries after she fell from a height of 30 feet into a gorge with boulders when the harness rope snapped during a zipline ride in Manali last week. Trisha was visiting Manali with her family when the incident happened. A video of her fall went viral on Sunday.

The girl was rushed to a nearby medical facility, from where she was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. She was later taken to a private hospital in Nagpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that no formal case was registered as both the parties involved reached a mutual understanding.

Following the incident, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari on Monday directed all the Superintendents of Police (SP) to ensure safety measures at tourist places, fairs and festivals.

He instructed the SPs to conduct regular inspections at adventure tourism spots to ensure compliance with safety norms and take prompt action in case of violations.

