Gorakhpur, Jan 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old youth attacked a girl with a knife and cut her finger after she refused to marry him, police said on Sunday.

Following the Saturday evening incident in the Chiluatal police station area of Gorakhpur, angry villagers nabbed the youth and started beating him. The police, however, managed to reach the spot in time and rescue the youth from the angry villagers.

The youth was subsequently arrested on the charge of an attempt to murder, the police said.

As per reports, Gautam Gaur, a resident of Chotka Sonbarsa village, tried to convince the girl to marry him but when she refused his request, he attacked her with a knife and cut her finger behind Durga temple near Maniram railway crossing.

The girl raised an alarm and the angry villagers nabbed him and started beating him.

On getting the information, police reached the spot and tried to rescue the youth but the villagers started pelting stones at the police team.

The police, however, managed to pacify them and rushed the girl to the hospital where her condition is said to be out of danger.

On Sunday, the police registered a case against the youth under section 307 (murder attempt) IPC on the written application of the girl's family and sent him to jail.

Circle officer of Campierganj, Ajay Singh said the youth has been sent to jail under charges of attempt to murder.

