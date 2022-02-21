New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra has been elected as the chairperson of the Bar Council of India for the sixth time, the council said in a press release.

Besides Mishra, senior advocate S Prabakaran was elected as the vice-chairperson of the BCI, the apex body of lawyers, in an election held on February 6.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Eve-Teasers Stabbed to Death in Shivamogga; Two Arrested.

The tenure of the newly elected office-bearers will start from April 17, 2022, and they will hold their respective offices till April 17, 2025, BCI Secretary Srimanto Sen said on Monday.

“In the election, no other nomination paper was filed for the post of chairperson, except that of Mishra and for the post of vice-chairperson, only one nomination paper of Prabakaran was filed,” he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Registers 182 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Lowest After January 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)