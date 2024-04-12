New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar was on Friday appointed to the post of Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kumar, a 2004 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently working in the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the joint director (JD) in the CBI for a tenure upto February 24, 2027, it said.

