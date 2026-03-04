The Basque Derby takes centre stage on 5 March 2026, as Real Sociedad host Athletic Club in the decisive second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. With a place in the final at stake, the two rivals meet at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian following a closely contested first leg. For football fans in India, the match offers a rare midweek opportunity to witness one of Spanish football’s most passionate rivalries, with multiple digital platforms providing access to the live action. Atletico Madrid Edge Past Barcelona in Thrilling Copa del Rey Semi-Final To Book Place in Final.

The Euskal Derbia (Basque Derby) is unique in European football for the friendly yet intense atmosphere between the two sets of supporters. While the rivalry is fierce on the pitch, fans often mix in the stands, celebrating the shared culture of the Basque Country. This semi-final clash adds another significant chapter to their century-long history, with the winner moving on to face either Real Madrid or Mallorca in the final.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club Live Streaming and Telecast in India

In recent years, the broadcasting rights for the Copa del Rey in India have shifted towards digital-first platforms. For the 2025–26 season, there is no traditional television telecast on major networks like Star Sports or Sony Sports. Instead, fans can access the match through the following official channels:

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed exclusively on FanCode. Fans can purchase a 'Match Pass' for a nominal fee (usually INR 25) or access it via a monthly/annual subscription. Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia For Spain After Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy in Riyadh? Fact Check Reveals Truth. Match Facts Category Details Competition Copa del Rey 2025–26 (Semi-Final, 2nd Leg) Date 5 March 2026 IST Venue Reale Arena, San Sebastian Kick-off Time 01:30 AM (5 March) India Live Stream FanCode (App & Website) Referee Jesús Gil Manzano Key Players Takefusa Kubo (RSO) / Nico Williams (ATH)

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club Team News

Real Sociedad are sweating on the fitness of midfield playmaker Martin Zubimendi, who picked up a minor knock in their weekend La Liga fixture. However, Japanese international Takefusa Kubo is expected to lead the attack alongside Mikel Oyarzabal. The hosts will look to control possession and use the home crowd to stifle Athletic’s high-pressing game.

Athletic Club, led by Ernesto Valverde, arrive with a relatively healthy squad. The pace of the Williams brothers—Inaki and Nico—will be the primary concern for the Sociedad backline. Athletic’s ability to transition quickly from defence to attack has been their hallmark this season, making them one of the most dangerous sides in Spain on the counter-attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).