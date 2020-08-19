New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) On the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the holy book illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres, and their courage and kindness are remarkable, he tweeted.

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

