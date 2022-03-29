Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended four Rameswaram-based fishermen in Ramanathapuram district and their one boat on Tuesday early in the morning. 523 mechanised boats went out to the sea while fishing near Delft Island on Monday.

"The Sri Lankan navy arrived in the area at night and captured the fishermen and their one boat, from where they were taken to Mylatty harbour for further interrogations with the Sri Lankan Navy," said Q branch police.

The fishermen arrested have been identified as R.Harikrishnan (49), S.Vignesh (26), P. Chinnamunian (55) and V. Murugan (31), and the captured boat was owned by Vinod.

The arrest of the fishermen took place when the Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka IOC, the local subsidiary of India's oil major, Indian Oil Corporation to take stock of the island nation's fuel supply situation amid India's support during its severe economic crisis. (ANI)

