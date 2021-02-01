Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): A two-day Pencak Silat State Championship was organised for Kashmiri students here recently which saw participation from various schools and clubs.

The tournament primarily revolves around punching, kicking and throwing and the aim of the championship is that youth should be fit mentally as well as physically.

"Around 300 participants from the age of 6 to 24 years, participated in the event," said Muhammad Iqbal, Manager of Indoor Stadium Hall.

Career-wise, the game recognised by the sports council helps students learn self-defence, as well as maintain their health and fitness, Iqbal added.

The players are excited as earlier the championships were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.When asked students benefit from the game, one student said with the help of this tournament they can enter for play in nationals and even international level competitions.

"The certificates are valued and can be used in education and job. It will keep us both mentally and physically fit as well. Students should come for this tournament. More the students participate, the better it will be for them in the future," Aimen Nazir, a student told ANI.

Proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being followed and all the precautions are being taken as the COVID-19 pandemic still exists.

The winning players are selected for the upcoming state championship where around 16 districts will be participating this year. The players have to work hard to get a chance in the Union Territory championship. (ANI)

