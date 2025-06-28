Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): In yet another decisive action against the menace of drugs in society and to dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police attached a residential property--comprising a two-storeyed house along with land--worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Bilal Ahmad Wani, under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act, as per a release.

The accused person is involved in the case FIR No. 05/2025 under sections 8/20, 29 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj.

The said property has been established as having been acquired through the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached.

The said property has been attached as per proper procedure under law. Furthermore, the said property shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority.

The accused person has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

This action is part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks.

By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, Police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community.

Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and appeals to the public for continued support.

In another development, the Srinagar Police removed graffiti resembling a foreign flag painted on the road outside the Imambara Zadibal on June 24 and identified three local teenage girls as being involved in the act, according to an official statement.

Acting promptly, a police team arrived at the scene and ensured the immediate removal of the Israeli flag to uphold communal harmony and maintain public order.

A preliminary enquiry revealed the involvement of three local teenage girls (names withheld due to their age), all students and residents of the area.

Given their age and the sensitivity of the incident, their parents were called to the police station, and the minors were counselled in their presence.

As per the statement, the girls were made aware of the implications of such actions and were sensitised to the importance of upholding communal harmony and responsible civic behaviour.

Legal action will follow, strictly in accordance with the juvenile justice framework. (ANI)

