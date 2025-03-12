Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): Continuing the crackdown against drug trafficking, the Srinagar Police has booked six infamous drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act).

In a post on X, Srinagar police said that notorious drug peddlers namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh, Abid Rasool Dar, Raza Rauf Mirjan, Azan Parviaz Glitsaaz, Javaid Ahmad Wani and Danish Ahmad Bhat have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining the formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against them.

"Consequently, these drug peddlers were detained and subsequently lodged in District Jails of Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri," the police said.

"Pertinent to mention here that these drug peddlers have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale. They were also involved in several NDPS Act cases at various police stations in Srinagar. Despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network. Police have also set into motion the process to attach their properties under the provisions of PIT-NDPS Act," it added.

The Srinagar Police further emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir Police affirm their steadfast commitment to eliminating drug peddling in the region with the full might of the law.

"We also caution those engaged in this unlawful activity that the long arm of the law will catch them sooner than anticipated, and every offender will face justice. For any information related to drug dealers/peddlers in Srinagar, citizens are encouraged to contact the police through the official helpline number 9596770550. Together, we can build a safer and healthier society," the police said on X. (ANI)

