Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Srinagar city recorded its coldest night of this winter so far and Kashmir reeled under freezing temperatures as the mercury dipped to a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, officials said here.

They said the summer capital had recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius two nights earlier.

Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius and Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said Pahalgam, one of the two base camps for the Amarnath Yatra, was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The Gulmarg skiing resort recorded a slightly warmer night at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the officials added.

The meteorological department has forecast generally dry weather over the next five days.

