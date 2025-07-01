Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), July 1 (PTI) The management of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here in Nandyal district refuted claims of contamination in the temple's laddu prasadam.

The controversy erupted after a few devotees claimed that they found an insect in a laddu bought from one of the temple's counters on June 29. Local media houses picked up these claims, leading to concerns among devotees.

Also Read | India Developing Its Own Bunker-Buster Missile? Reports Say DRDO Modifying Agni-5 ICBM To Carry Massive Conventional Warhead.

"A detailed examination showed it was a grasshopper, not a cockroach. The insect appears deliberately inserted into an already broken laddu," Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) M Srinivas Rao told PTI.

According to Rao, the temple's CCTV footage showed that the complainant received a packet from two other people coming from outside. Fifteen minutes later, the devotees complained to the counter staff that they had found an adulterated laddu prasadam, and they recorded it on their mobile camera.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Speaks to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Appreciates 'Unwavering Support' in Fight Against Terrorism.

Temple officials emphasised that the insects cannot survive the laddu preparation process due to heat, while the intact condition of the insect confirmed it was 'allegedly added post-distribution'.

Authorities said that the laddu is prepared in a controlled, hygienic setting using high-grade ingredients. "There is no room for negligence or foreign matter," said a temple official.

The kitchen where laddu is prepared has granite floors, glass enclosures, stainless trays, and lab-tested ingredients, and the staff wear gloves, caps, and maintain full cleanliness, said Rao.

The EO said that the devotees retrieve their mobile phones only after darshan, which are deposited before entering the temple, ruling out any possibility of recordings, and alleged that the incident appears to be 'pre-planned' with an intent to tarnish the temple's image.

The temple body lodged a complaint with the Srisailam Police, requesting legal action against those responsible for allegedly misleading the media and defaming the temple.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of booking a case and further probing the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)