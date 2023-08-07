Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Rashmi Shukla on Monday visited frontier locations of the force in Assam and reviewed security arrangements along India's international border with Bhutan.

Also Read | No Fly List: DGCA Placed 166 Passengers on 'No Fly List' Since 2021, Says MoS for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh to Rajya Sabha.

According to an official release, Shukla is on a three-day visit to Frontier Guwahati Sonapur till Tuesday.

During her visit, she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state DGP G P Singh and discussed issues related to security and other details.

Also Read | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Out at icai.nic.in: Chartered Accountants Institute Declares CA Foundation June Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check.

At the Frontier Headquarters Sonapur, near Guwahati, the SSB DG took stock of the work and security preparedness being maintained by the force on the Bhutan Border, the statement said.

Shukla then issued necessary directions while reviewing the works of the SSB along the international border, it added.

She also addressed a 'Sainik Sammelan' and passed directions regarding performance of duties with all sincerity and honesty with good behaviour towards the border population.

The SSB DG visited Sector Headquarters in Kamrup district and 24th Battalion Headquarters in Rangia, and held a review meeting, the release said.

"After that, the DG visited Darranga Bhutan Gate and interacted with SP and DC of the Samdrup Jongkhar district (of Bhutan), besides SSB jawans on duty at the Bhutan Gate," it added.

She further enquired on all welfare-related issues especially of the women staff of the force, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)