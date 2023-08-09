Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 9 (ANI): Director General Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Rashmi Shukla on Wednesday unveiled a 54-feet high-mast national flag at Ranidanga here as part of the final phase of 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General SSB Rashmi Shukla said, "Our flag serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, guiding us towards a brighter future. It reminds us of our duty as citizens to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and liberty. It tells us that the freedom we enjoy today came at a great price and it is our responsibility to cherish and preserve it for generations to come."

Also Read | Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stance on PIL Against Appointment in National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

The high mast national flag was installed at BOP Panitanki of 41 Battalion, SSB, Ranidanga, as part of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign during the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

August 9 holds a very important place in the history of Independent India. On this day 81 years ago, in 1942, the Quit India movement was launched.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha Hasn't Yet Received Any Notice From Privilege Committee, AAP Rebuts Demand for Privilege Motion Against MP.

The ceremony was attended by B Radhika, ADG, SSB, along with other senior officials of the force. CEO of Flag Foundation of India and officials from Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam also participated in the event.

The event not only reflects SSB's commitment to safeguarding the nation but also its dedication to fostering a sense of pride and responsibility in the hearts of every citizen. This event was one of the many programmes which SSB has organized as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)