India News | SSP DODA Visits Far-flung Areas of Bhaderwah, Aiming to Strengthen the Hinterland Security Grid

Baderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a bid to enhance grassroots-level security and address local concerns, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Sandeep Mehta, JKPS, along with other District officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma SHO Bhaderwah Suresh Kumar carried out a public meeting with the locals of Panchayat Manthala, Bhaderwah, said a release.

The meeting was attended by prominent local leaders, including DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh, Ex. Serviceman president Raj Singh Charak, and the Sarpanches/Panches of the adjoining panchayats/villages in the area. The locals highly appreciated the steps taken by SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta to directly listen to the grievances of locals in the area.

According to the release, while addressing the issues, the locals requested that regular training sessions may be imparted to VDG members to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities for the counter insurgencies and demanded to increase their honorarium in order to boost their morale.

SSP Doda gave a patient hearing to each grievance and assured that the matters raised would be taken up with the higher authorities on priority. He also directed local police officials accompanying her to compile a detailed report and initiate necessary follow-up actions. The visit received a positive response from the local communities, who expressed gratitude towards Doda Police for reaching out to them and acknowledging the efforts of VDGs.

SSP Doda reaffirmed that the police department is committed to addressing the concerns of the locals as well as VDG members and will continue to strengthen coordination with grassroots security mechanisms. The SSP appreciated the VDG members' efforts in maintaining local security and encouraged continued collaboration. He also saw a public Corporation in every sphere of policing in District Doda. (ANI)

