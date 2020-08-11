New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea's plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday.

Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

"Maybe in Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra police has not cooperated the Bihar police in the case," Maninder Singh told the apex court.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, raised questions over the manner in which Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

"There are serious apprehension of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if the prayers will be allowed. I need an impartial and independent probe in the matter," Divan said.

Appearing for Maharashtra government, senior advocate Dr Abhisek Manu Singhvi submitted that the state has filed the detailed probe status report in a sealed cover.

"Can I transfer something that I don't own. Bihar government is extremely generous in transferring something that he has no jurisdiction in dealing with. Everything is in Mumbai. Father lives in Bihar and sister lives in Chandigarh," Singhvi said questioning the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe in the matter.

"The only exception to state consent is If and When the Supreme Court of India comes to the conclusion that there are 'extraordinary circumstances', then-Supreme Court can transfer the investigation in the case," he submitted.

He said that it seems that there is so much of sensalization of this case and that every anchor and expert has become a judge, and the victim is the judiciary.

"The Bihar police has no jurisdiction to probe the case. I think, it is an issue on how federalism will work in our country," Singhvi submitted before the apex court.

Former Additional Solicitor General and senior Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh appeared for KK Singh, the father of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the matter. (ANI)

