New Delhi, August 11: The government on Tuesday informed that all the regular passenger and suburban train services across the country will continue to remain suspended till further notice. According to a tweet by ANI, while giving details of the train services, the government said 230 special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Talking about local trains in Mumbai, the government said that the local trains in the metropolis, which are being run on limited basis only on requisition of state government, will continue to run.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the government had suspended all passenger trains and metro services across the country as authorities undertook extraordinary measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

Here's the tweet:

Regular passenger & suburban train services continue to remain suspended till further notice. 230 special trains, running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, being run on limited basis only on requisition of state govt, will continue to run:Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

On August 10, the Ministry of Railways said in a tweet that some section of media reported that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till September 30, which was false information. "This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways," the tweet read. "Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run," it added.

On June 25, the Railway Board had said that it has decided to cancel all regular trains till August 12, 2020. It said bookings of tickets for journey between July 1 and August 12 have also been cancelled. "It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020", the Railway Board had said.

