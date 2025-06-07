New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): In view of rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The action came after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 209, which falls under the 'Poor' category.

The decision was a comprehensive review by the CAQM Sub-Committee, which convened on Saturday and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts and air quality index of Delhi comprehensively.

"The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend and has been recorded at 209 for 07.06.2025. Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in 'Poor' category in coming days," said the statement from CAQM

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," it added.

On May 18 following the subsequent decrease in the air pollution levels, the CAQM revoked the Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan across the entire NCR.

An AQI rating is categorised as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). (ANI)

