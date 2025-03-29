New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I in Delhi-NCR after the national capital's Air Quality Index was recorded at 153 (moderate category) on Saturday.

As of now, Stage I of GRAP is in force vide the order dated March 24, 2025.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 9 Student Kills Self After Being Denied To Sit for Annual Exam and Humiliated Over Unpaid Fees by College Administration.

The CAQM mentioned that the AQI of the national capital showed significant improvement due to strong surface winds and improved meteorological conditions prevailing in Delhi-NCR.

"The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 153 for March 29 (in the 'Moderate' category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI will mainly remain in the 'Moderate' category in coming days," the CAQM said in a release.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP Announces Protests on Milk Price Hike, Suspension of 18 MLAs and Muslim Quota in Government Tenders.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to revoke its order dated March 24, 2025, invoking actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," it said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management said that all the agencies of the concerned State Governments and GNCTD in the NCR are working to sustain the better AQI levels currently experienced and not let the air quality slip into the "Poor" category.

The CAQM further asserted that all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures for C&D activities & Roads/Open areas, which becomes a pre-dominant factor in the coming months determining the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

"The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/IITM," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)