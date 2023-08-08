Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 7 (ANI): Authorities on Sunday seized stale food items from a restaurant in Kannur, Kerala, said city corporation officials.

The stale food was seized in an operation carried out by Kannur Corporation officials after its Health Department received a complaint regarding it.

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

"Acting on a confidential complaint received by the Health Department of the Kannur Corporation, we conducted an inspection in a restaurant located at the new bus stand in Kannur," said PP Baiju, Clean City Manager, Kannur Corporation.

The stale food items had been stored in two freezers on the premises of the restaurant. The seized food items include chicken, chapati, fried rice. A notice from the corporation was served to the restaurant in connection with the seizure. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Using ‘Dalit’ Word in TV Interview.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)