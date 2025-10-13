New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Even as the ruling National Democratic Alliance has announced seat distribution among its constituents and the Jan Suraaj party has declared its second list of candidates for the Bihar polls, discussions continue among Mahagathbandhan partners to finalise seats and break the stalemate over competing claims.

Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution. Mahagathbandhan includes Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party and Left parties. Discussions have been been held by Congress leadership with leaders of its Bihar unit.

Meetings have been held at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress Party Parliamentary Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier today, AICC in-charge for Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, said that the candidate's list will come out after the seat sharing is finalised.

"List will come out after finalisation of the seat-sharing...Our effort is to ensure a good Government for the people of Bihar. So the alliance should not suffer a loss and Bihar should benefit", Allavaru told ANI here.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat sharing arrangement on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

Earlier today, Congress leader Manoj Kumar requested the top leadership of the Mahagathbandhan to announce the seat-sharing arrangement soon.

"We have full faith in our leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. We request that they finalise and announce the seat-sharing arrangement as soon as possible", he said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari took a dig at Nitish Kumar over seat distribution in National Democratic Alliance.

"I sympathise with Nitish Kumar; he was not supposed to become the Chief Minister, and now he will not even be able to become an LoP either... They gave 101 seats to Nitish Kumar. He will not become the CM; the CM will definitely be from the Mahagathbandhan," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told ANI.

Bihar will go the polls on November 6 and 11 and results will be declared on November 14.

The Election Commission on Monday issued a notification for the second phase of the Bihar polls. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, announced its second list of candidates for 65 assembly seats in Bihar on Monday.

The list includes candidates for 19 reserved seats (18 SC and 1 ST) and 46 general seats. (ANI)

