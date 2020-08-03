Chennai, August 3: DMK President M K Stalin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota (AIQ) and urged implementing a Madras High Court direction to Central government on the matter, the party said.

Stalin had a telephonic conversation with Modi, where he referred to the court direction to the Centre to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission.

He urged the Prime Minister that the committee, comprising representatives from the Centre, state and Medical Council of India, be constituted within three months in line with the court directive, a DMK release said.

Stalin had last week dialled the country's top political leaders,including Congress President Sonia Gandhiand CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, seeking their cooperation in "exerting pressure" on the Centre to provide OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota (AIQ).

