New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday termed the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj "very sad" and hoped that the local administration will rectify if there is any deficiency in the arrangements.

VHP president Alok Kumar also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

He appealed to the political parties to refrain from indulging in any "political blame game", saying it is time to ensure proper treatment of those injured, consoling the families of the deceased and keeping the situation under control.

Police said 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

In a statement, VHP president Kumar said, "The accident that happened today at Maha Kumbh is very sad and painful. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

If there is any deficiency in the arrangements, the VHP expects that the local government administration would rectify it, he added.

"We also pray that this is not the time for any political blame game but for proper treatment of the injured, consoling the families of the deceased and keeping the situation under control," Kumar said, adding, "Vishva Hindu Parishad will also fully discharge its duties in this regard."

Terming the incident "extremely tragic", the Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP) said its volunteers are helping the devotees affected by the stampede.

'Medical treatment and medicines are being made available to the devotees," ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said in a statement.

The AVBP is the youth wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

