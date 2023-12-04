Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) A startup conclave will be organised in Gandhinagar on December 7 in the run-up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The conclave will be attended by the representatives of unicorns, venture capitalists and leading businessmen from across the country, Gujarat Minister of Higher and Technical Education Rushikesh Patel said on Monday.

Patel said a roundtable will also be organised in the state capital on December 6 in presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"The roundtable meeting and startup conclave will focus on regulatory reforms, tax incentives, and enhancing the startup ecosystem in terms of compliance, to provide a more flexible and conducive environment for startups," Rushikesh Patel said.

The discussion will include a review of venture capital and private equity investment in India and Gujarat.

Besides, there will be discussion on challenges of innovation and research, market access, funding, and financial inclusion.

“The event will feature various sessions, master classes, and networking opportunities. Collaborations across different states will strengthen creativity and the startup ecosystem,” he added.

He said that since the launch of Startup India on January 16, 2016, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised approximately 99,000 startups, significantly boosting entrepreneurship.

As of date, India boasts about 108 unicorns, collectively valued at around USD 340.80 billion. Out of this, there were 44 unicorns in 2021 with a valuation of approximately USD 93 billion.

To foster and support startup and innovation initiatives within Gujarat, the education department has established a dedicated government entity known as "Gujarat Student Startup and Innovation Hub" (i-Hub), operating as a non-profit organisation, the minister said.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from January 10-12, 2024.

