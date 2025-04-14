New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): QNu Labs, one of the startups selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the National Quantum Mission (NQM), has launched world's first and unique platform, QShield that enables seamless cryptography management across any environment -- cloud, on-premises, or hybrid on the occasion of World Quantum Day on Monday.

QShield empowers enterprises to protect their critical infrastructure at scale -Built with QNu's patented Quantum Key Distribution (Armos), Quantum Random Number Generator (Tropos), Quantum Hardware Security Module (QHSM) and NIST-compliant Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), QShield provides an end-to-end solution for securing sensitive data in transit and at rest.

The launch of this platform adds one more step in India's journey towards global leadership in quantum technology, according to an official press release.

QShield enables various services like Qosmos for key generation, QConnect for secured connectivity, QVerse for secured collaboration, QSFS for secure file storage and sharing, and QVault for key management, empowering enterprises a pathway to quantum-safe their critical and diverse infrastructures. With unified management, flexible deployment options, and easy integration with 3rd party services, QShield empowers enterprises to protect their critical data today -- making them ready for a quantum-secured future.

Incubated at IIT Madras Research Park in 2016, QNu Labs is revolutionizing cybersecurity with quantum-safe solutions, positioning India as a global leader in quantum cryptography. (ANI)

