Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham congratulated the Armed Forces after every Pakistani drone strike was intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer last night. He said that the state government is standing along with the Armed forces and whatever assistance is required would be provided to them.

Jawahar Singh Bedham said, "CM Bhajanlal Sharma called a high-level meeting today to issue instructions for whatever suitable arrangements that must be made. The administrative officers whose posts were vacant have also been sent to the border areas, along with the State Police and RAC companies. They have been instructed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in helping the army men, military force, and common people there."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PIB Fact Check Debunks Disinformation, Misinformation Campaign; Check List of Fake Photos and Videos Circulating on Social Media.

He congratulate the Armed Forces for foiling the drone strikes on Thursday night.

"The Indian army gave a befitting reply and thwarted the drones sent by Pakistan to Jaisalmer or other border areas of our country to attack civilians yesterday and then retaliating on various locations. I would like to congratulate the Armed Forces for their exemplary courage and tough action against the terrorists. They have made the entire country proud," he further added.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian Army Releases First Video of Strike Carried Out at Pakistani Military Post.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a high-level meeting to review and reinforce security arrangements across the state, with a special focus on the border districts, said a statement from CMO on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to remain on high alert and issued strict instructions for bolstering security infrastructure statewide.

This meeting comes after Pakistani drones were intercepted by the Indian air defense in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. Blackouts were also enforced in Bikaner and parts of Punjab, as well as in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

"In view of the tense situation arising on the border, he gave instructions regarding security arrangements across the state, especially in the border districts. The Chief Minister also gave instructions regarding cancelling the leave of all government employees and making them present at the headquarters," read the statement from the CMO.

Meanwhile, locals in the border districts of Rajasthan expressed their enduring faith in the Armed forces after every Pakistani drone strike was intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer last night.

A local said, "After the sudden strike we were under fear but all the Pakistani drones were neutralised. The attack on the Army and Air Force were completely thwarted. There is peace and no fear among the people. We are with the Indian Air Force and Army. We heard the explosions, but none of the explosions happened on land."

Another local said that they were very frightened in the beginning but they were relieved after the indian air defence system destroyed all the drones in the air.

He said, "Many drones were targeted towards us but the indian air defence system destroyed all the drones in the air. We felt extremely relieved. India is many times stronger than Pakistan. We are happy to listen to the news that their F-16 and JF-17 were shot down. Pakistan will always face failure."

Another local said that the atmosphere of fear was over and Pakistan won't be able to harm Jaisalmer.

He said, "When blackout happened at 9 in the night, we heard the explosions. Earlier, we thought it was firecrackers, but later we realised it was a real bomb, targeted at us. We never thought of experiencing this. We are happy that all the Pakistani drones were neutralised. There is no atmosphere of fear. Indian air defence system is completely efficient. Pakistan can never harm Jaisalmer."

The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)