New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) State governments are cooperating with the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and in many cases, they are coming up with ideas to prevent the spread of the disease, TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said at an all-party meet on Friday.

The virtual meeting was convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country and it was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"COVID-19 is being fought by all of us. State governments are cooperating with the central government and in many cases, launching their own ideas to fight the disease," Bandopadhyay said.

"In West Bengal, the situation is being monitored categorically," he said.

The state government has taken various measures to fight the pandemic and these include setting up of dedicated COVID hospitals, plasma banks, and tele-counselling, free ambulance, special helpline, integrated helpline and admission helpline services, the TMC leader said.

The West Bengal government is also ensuring healthcare of frontline COVID-19 workers, Bandopadhyay said.

Speaking on behalf of the TMC at the meeting, he appealed to the central government to extend all support to institutions working towards developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The West Bengal government is cooperating with central agencies and working as a partner with them to fight the pandemic, Bandopadhyay said.

He also said that people want to know when a vaccine for the coronavirus will be available and how much it will cost.

"People at this juncture are anxious to know about the latest position on the vaccine… There is some signal that a vaccine is on its way. We have no hesitation to say that the government should extend full support to institutions who are working on vaccines," Bandopadhyay said.

"In our state, our CM (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is making the masses aware about wearing masks, social distancing, washing of hands. The CM is directly involved, which is a positive sign," he said.

The TMC leader also said that a report of the Union health secretary indicated that the worldwide scenario regarding the pandemic is not good.

"The report we received today is praiseworthy. The COVI-19 situation of the world is not satisfactory. However, at this point it's difficult to predict its spread. We want to be collaborative with all states, processes of the government. We will implement all steps suggested by the Centre and be a partner in the fight against the pandemic," Bandopadhay said.

