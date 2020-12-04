Mumbai, December 4: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 result for vocational courses will be declared by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell of Maharashtra on Saturday. The MHT CET 2020 result for vocational courses will be declared at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Candidates can check their results by using their user IDs and passwords. The counselling process for admission into various vocation courses will begin after the results are declared. The counselling will be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic. It comprises registration, fee payment and document verification. MHT CET 2020 Results For Vocational Courses to be Declared on December 5; Candidate Can Check Scores at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Download Result:

Candidates have to log in to the portal using their login credentials (Login ID and Password).

Enter the Login ID, the password. Enter the Captcha and click on "Sign in To Account".

Candidates are required to click on the MHT CET result 2020 link.

Enter your login credentials.

After submitting the credentials, download the result.

Around seven lakh students have appeared for entrance exams which were held for admissions into 13 undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses. On November 28, the MHT CET 2020 results for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) groups were declared. According to reports, 41 candidates scored 100 percentile.

