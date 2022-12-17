Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], December 17 (ANI): In a major crackdown against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday seized properties worth hundred crores of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in several districts including Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara.

The properties were seized after being notified by the by concerned District Magistrates in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"These premises/ structures have been barred and entry and usage has been prohibited reads the notification. Besides "Red entry" to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records," the SIA said in a statement.

The investigation agency further said that during the seizure proceedings, it was found that about two dozen business establishments in the towns of Kupwara and Kangan are currently running from out these JeI properties on a rent basis.

"After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI are not penalised and their livelihood not impaired," it said.

The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across Jammu and Kashmir which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.

These are as a result of an investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA," the agency added.

Earlier on November 26, The District Magistrate of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday notified as many as 11 properties of the Jamaat-e-Islami under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which are being investigated by the State Investigation Agency (SIA). (ANI)

