Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Under the "State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI)" scheme introduced by the Government of India, Uttarakhand has secured second place in Category-C at the national level, earning an incentive grant of ₹100 crore, said a release issued by the State government.

The Ministry of Mines has unveiled the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI) and the state-level rankings. According to the official communication from the Union Ministry of Mines, SMRI is a key initiative aimed at encouraging reforms in the mining sector at the state level.

Building on this initiative, improvements in the mining sector have now been incorporated into the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme 2025-26 by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

A total fund allocation of ₹5,000 crore has been set aside under this scheme, which includes three components related to mining reforms. One of these components, worth ₹900 crore, is reserved for the top three states in Categories A, B, and C, as per the SMRI ranking.

Each such state is eligible to receive ₹100 crore from the SASCI funds. State participation in the SMRI process is crucial and requires the timely and accurate submission of relevant data.

For fair and comparative evaluation, states have been classified into three categories based on their mineral wealth:

• Category A - States rich in mineral resources • Category B - States with moderate mineral resources • Category C - States with limited mineral resources

Uttarakhand falls under Category C. Under the SMRI framework, the Ministry of Mines sought detailed information from all states in a prescribed format on matters such as e-auction of mining blocks, issuance of Letters of Intent, mining plan approvals, environmental clearances, mining lease sanctions, execution of lease deeds, CTE/CTO approvals, operationalization of mining blocks, implementation of mining surveillance systems to curb illegal mining and transportation, receipt and utilization of DMF funds, revenue enhancement, etc.

Each of these processes was assigned scores based on timely completion. Uttarakhand submitted all required information to the Ministry within the stipulated format and timeline.

As per the rankings released by the Government of India under the SMRI: • Category A: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat secured the top three positions. • Category B: Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam ranked in the top three. • Category C: Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Tripura achieved the top three ranks.

Based on Uttarakhand's strong performance in Category C, the state will receive an incentive of ₹100 crore, marking a notable achievement for the state and the mining department.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that mining plays a vital role in the state's revenue. "The state government is emphasising environmentally sustainable and lawful mining practices. Alongside curbing illegal mining, strict action has been taken against tax evasion. The remarkable performance in the central government's mining rankings is a direct result of these efforts," he said. (ANI)

