New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) In the wake of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleging that Congress-ruled states have not done enough vaccinations against COVID-19, here is the data of inoculation as announced by major states and UT governments:

Maharashtra

Total vaccination done in Maharashtra as on April 18: 1,22,83,050

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 10,968,117

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,314,933

Category-wise break up:

Health care workers

-1st dose: 10,67,486

-2nd dose: 5,42,627

Frontline workers

-1st dose- 11,13,691

-2nd dose- 3,67,965

People above 45 years of age

-1st dose: 87,86,940

- 2nd dose: 4,04,341

Rajasthan

Total vaccination done in Rajasthan: 1,10,35,511

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 95,57,254

Number of beneficiaries administered 2nd dose: 14,78,255

Category-wise break up:

Health care workers

- 1st dose: 4,66,134,

- 2nd dose: 3,63,970

Frontline workers

- 1st dose: 4,85,412

- 2nd dose: 3,60,500

People between 45-60 years of age :

- 1st dose: 37,50,955

- 2nd dose: 108411

People above 60 years:

- 1st dose: 48,54,755

- 2nd dose: 645374

Uttar Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 10,742,219

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 9,125,397

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,616,822

Category-wise break up:

Health care workers

-1st dose: 9,17,658

-2nd dose: 6,18754

Front Line workers

-1st dose: 8,23,346

-2nd dose: 4,54,031

People vaccinated above 45 years

-1st dose: 73,84,393

-2nd dose: 5,44,037

Uttarakhand

Total vaccination done in Uttarakhand as on April 19: 1595254

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1344309

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 250945

Himachal Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated till April 19: 1,32,0098

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 11, 76, 905

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,43,193

Category wise break up:

Health care workers

-1st dose: 7,84,57

-2nd dose: 6,37,19

Frontline workers

-1st dose: 4, 82,70

-2nd dose: 3,51,20

People vaccinated between 45 and 60 years of age

-1st dose: 5,11,801

-2nd dose: 4,677

People above 60 years vaccinated

-1st dose: 5, 38, 377

-2nd dose: 3, 96,77

Arunachal Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,78,493

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,38,560

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 39,933

Following is the data for other states as announced by the Union Health Ministry till 7 pm on April 19:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Total number of vaccinations done: 78,236

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 71,357

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,879

Andhra Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 46,13,024

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 40,13,148

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 5,99,876

Assam

Total number of people vaccinated: 15,97,535

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 13,03,062

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 2,94,473

Bihar

Total number of people vaccinated: 56,87,553

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 49,85,475

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 7,02,078

Chandigarh

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,45,600 Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,19,500 Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 26,100

Chhattisgarh

Total number of people vaccinated: 49,57,157

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 44,49,075

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 5,08,082

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Total number of people vaccinated: 43,295

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 36,672

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,623

Daman and Diu

Total number of people vaccinated: 40,384

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 35,693

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 4,691

Delhi

Total number of people vaccinated: 26,21,295

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 21,62,311

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 4,58,984

Goa

Total number of people vaccinated: 2,44,577

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,98,368

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 46,209

Gujarat

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,04,51,246

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 89,92,115

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 14,59,131

Haryana

Total number of people vaccinated: 30,66,316

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 27,40,753

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,25,563

Jammu and Kashmir

Total number of people vaccinated: 16,22,150

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 13,86,613

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 2,35,537

Jharkhand

Total number of people vaccinated: 27,75,433

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 24,27,168

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,48,265

Karnataka

Total number of people vaccinated: 72,96,771

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 65,32,579

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 7,64,192

Kerala

Total number of people vaccinated: 58,70,232

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 51,89,796

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,80,436

Ladakh

Total number of people vaccinated: 77,857

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 67,185

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 10,672

Lakshadweep

Total number of people vaccinated: 18,224

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 15,125

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,099

Madhya Pradesh

Total number of people vaccinated: 73,29,901

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 65,66,455

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 7,63,446

Manipur

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,53,124

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,02,997

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 50,127

Meghalaya

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,69,578

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,25,611

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 43,967

Mizoram

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,54,183

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,22,419

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 31,764

Nagaland

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,40,106

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 1,09,570

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 30,536

Odisha

Total number of people vaccinated: 49,30,367

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 43,11,575

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,18,792

Puducherry

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,65,647

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,51,684

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 13,963

Punjab

Total number of people vaccinated: 24,18,132

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 22,05,090

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 2,13,042

Sikkim

Total number of people vaccinated: 1,61,058

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 1,40,119

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 20,939

Tamil Nadu

Total number of people vaccinated: 47,11,901

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 40,91,849

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 6,20,052

Telangana

Total number of people vaccinated: 29,60,305

Number of beneficiaries given first dose : 25,91,197

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 3,69,108

Tripura

Total number of people vaccinated: 8,86,131

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 7,69,529

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 1,16,602

West Bengal

Total number of people vaccinated: 87,64,173

Number of beneficiaries given first dose: 75,93,079

Number of beneficiaries administered second dose: 11,71,094.

According to figures given by the West Bengal and Odisha governments, the total vaccinations carried out by the two states are 86,95,990 and 50,10,488, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)