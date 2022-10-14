Panaji, Oct 14 (PTI) Goa transport minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday said his statement about Dabolim Airport was misinterpreted, which had given rise to speculation that the facility would be shut down when the greenfield airport at Mopa is commissioned.

He was quoted as saying on Thursday that the Dabolim airport would shut down if taxi operators there did not adopt latest technology.

"My statement was misinterpreted. Some elements are trying to spread rumours about the closure of Dabolim airport after commissioning of Mopa airport. I had said if taxi operators at Dabolim airport don't shift to app-based service, then passengers will stop coming to Dabolim airport," he told reporters.

"My statement was to convince taxi operators to adopt technology. When Mopa is going to give multiple modes of transport on app-based service, passengers would prefer that airport. If same options are given at Dabolim, people will have two choices," he added.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had clarified on the issue on Thursday.

"Dabolim Airport will not be closed. Both the airports will be functional. The state will hold a meeting next week to chalk out plans for both airports. If international flights are diverted to Mopa airport, then domestic flights can land at Dabolim," Sawant had said.

