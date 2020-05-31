India News | States' Transmission Charges Key: Gadkari on MSME Solar Parks

Pune, May 31 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the entry of MSMEs in the solar park sector was a good idea but would only be viable if state governments reduce transmission charges.

He was speaking through video conferencing to members of the Pune-based Maratha Chambers of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

Gadkari told Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises entrepreneurs to approach Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get transmission charges reduced.

He said the prime minister's economic package to tide over the slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak included Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs, and said firms in the sector could mail him directly if they faced problems getting money. PTI

