Uttarakhand's Cabinet Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirms State Chief Secretary

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Dehradun, May 31: A minister in the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in Uttarakhand tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed a statement issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Sunday. The minister was not identified, but stated to be holding the Cabinet-rank in the state government. His family members and staff who came in close contact were quarantined, Singh said. Uttrakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj's Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19; Minister, 40 Others Quarantined.

"A Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government has tested positive for coronavirus. 22 people including his family members and staff have also tested positive," said the statement issued by the State Chief Secretary.

Update by ANI

A Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government has tested positive for #Coronavirus. 22 people including his family members and staff have also tested positive: State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

The confirmation of one Cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government testing positive came a day after reports confirmed that Amrita Rawat - a legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - has contracted the contagious disease.

The 61-year-old represents Nainital constituency in the state assembly and is the wife of Satpal Maharaj, an incumbent Cabinet minister in the BJP government. Amrita was also part of the Cabinet in the erstwhile Harish Rawat-led Congress government. She had switched over to the BJP in 2016, after her husband Maharaj also changed sides.