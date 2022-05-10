New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Days after a 'heart' sign in a decorative display on a street in Karol Bagh was allegedly stolen, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday poetically appealed to people to "steal hearts" of others and "not 'heart signs from public places".

The image of the missing 'heart' in the 'I Love Delhi' signage at a public place in Karol Bagh has since gone viral, drawing amusing comments from netizens, with some saying they were "hearbroken" to see "Delhi's heart gone missing" while others shared memes using lyrics from various Bollywood songs.

NDMC's Director (Press and Information), Vivek Prakash said it was unfortunate that someone apparently had made away with a 'heart' of Delhi, and appealed to people to exhibit civic sense in public and help in making the city more beautiful.

"Delhi is a city of people who are full of spirits ('Dilli dilwalon ka shaher hai'). And, I would say, people should steal heart of others and not 'heart' signs from public place which have been put up as part of a beautification drive," he said.

Prakash said in these 'I Love Delhi' series, the first installation was done in Rohini.

"The first such decorative signage was put up at Rohini's M2K market in sector-3 and that heart is still intact, so are a few other ones which were installed in Rohini later. Karol Bagh one was a continuation in this series," he added.

Asked if a police complaint has been filed in this connection, the NDMC official said, "We are looking into the matter".

A senior police official when contacted, said, "No complaint has been received in this connection".

