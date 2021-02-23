New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The number of PCR calls related to street crimes in northeast Delhi, which witnessed riots, reduced last year as compared to 2019, police said on Monday.

According to police, in 2020, 956 calls of robbery were reported against 1,353 in 2019 which shows a decrease of 20.34 per cent.

Similarly, 2,460 calls of snatching were reported last year against 4,225 in 2019 which shows a decrease of 41.77 per cent, they said.

In 2021, 349 calls of snatching were reported up to February 16 against 518 last year which shows a decrease of 32.62 per cent, police said.

The northeast Delhi in February 2020 witness riots. The riots started on February 23 and lasted till late night of February 25, causing loss of 53 lives and damage to public and private property.

The areas which were badly affected by the communal riots were mainly covered by 11 police stations -- Jafrabad, Welcome, Seelampur, Bhajanpura, Jyoti Nagar, Karawal Nagar, Khajoori Khas, Gokal Puri, Dayalpur and New Usmanpur, they said.

In this quest, a total of 755 cases were registered in 11 police stations of northeast district, police said.

Three special investigation teams (SITs) were constituted in the Crime Branch and 60 important cases of rioting, including all the 53 cases where human lives were lost, were assigned to them, police said.

A separate case was registered in the Crime Branch and assigned to the Special Cell to look into the larger conspiracy behind the riots, they said.

The police registered 755 cases. More than 400 cases have been solved and 349 chargesheets have been filed. Out of these charge sheeted cases, the trial courts have taken cognizance in 303 cases and furthermore, in many of them, ‘arguments on charge' are proceeding on a day-to-day basis, police said.

So far, 1,825 accused have been arrested by the SITs, Special Cell and the district police. Out of them, 869 rioters belong to the Hindu community and 956 are from the Muslim community, they said.

According to police, 945 CCTV footage and video recordings were obtained from multiple sources, including CCTV cameras installed on roads, video recordings from smart phones, video footage obtained from media houses and other sources analysed with the help of video analytic tools and facial recognition system.

A total of 471 peace committee meetings have been conducted for maintaining peace and harmony amongst residents.

