Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that stringent action will be taken against government employees found guilty of illegally availing welfare pensions.

According to the Kerala CMO, the decision was made during a special meeting convened to address this issue.

The CM stated that disciplinary action would be initiated against those involved, and the amount fraudulently received would be recovered with interest.

Officials who facilitated such irregularities will also face action. Additionally, even non-government employees illegally claiming pensions will not be spared.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for reforms, including annual mustering to verify eligibility, introducing facial authentication systems, mandatory income certificates, and Aadhaar seeding. He pointed out that claiming benefits after joining government service is not a mere oversight but a serious lapse.

Instructions were also given to local self-government institutions to evaluate the eligibility of welfare pension beneficiaries and for the Finance Department to continue its investigations into the matter.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Dr. A. Jayathilak, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.M. Abraham, Principal Director of Local Self-Government Department V. Sambasiva Rao, and IKM Executive Director Dr. Santosh Babu.

Earlier on November 22, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government was set to establish and construct state-of-the-art workplaces in smaller towns.

He said that the construction of first centre would begin tomorrow in Kottarakkara.CM Vijayan called the initiative "Work Near Home" and said that its was an attempt to "revolutionise" remote work opportunities. He expressed that this vision highlights Kerala's vision for sustainable and inclusive development. The initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural divide and strengthen the knowledge economy, he added.

"Kerala is set to revolutionise remote work opportunities with the 'Work Near Home' initiative, providing state-of-the-art workspaces in smaller towns. Construction of the first centre begins tomorrow in Kottarakkara, set to be completed by March 2025. This initiative underscores Kerala's vision for sustainable, inclusive development that bridges the urban-rural divide and strengthens the knowledge economy," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X. (ANI)

