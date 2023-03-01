Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against double-meaning Bhojpuri songs and obscene music videos, Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Wednesday.

Speaking in the assembly, Yadav, the minister of planning and development, said police have also been told to take action against Bhojpuri songs with provocative caste overtones that often lead to social unrest and violence.

"Police are bound to initiate action if a complaint is filed in this regard. The Special Branch of Bihar Police has already issued instructions to district police units over this," said Yadav, in reply to a calling attention motion.

Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in making such songs and videos, he said.

Moving the motion, Congress MLA Pratima Kumari said vulgarity and provocative caste overtones in Bhojpuri songs are a matter of serious concern.

"We are not against the promotion of art and culture but these double-meaning songs often lead to social unrest. The government must take strict action against those who produce such songs," she said.

It has also been noticed that local police don't take action against people who indulge in producing such songs, she said.

CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar said that despite instructions from the headquarters, local police don't take action against obscenity and double entendres in Bhojpuri songs.

"Punitive action should be taken against such singers and musicians," he said.

