New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, welcomed the landmark India-US trade deal, asserting that the agreement signals the unity of the world's two largest democracies to foster a 'stronger, more peaceful global order.

In a post on X, the Union Minister declared that India and the USA, through the trade agreement, are set to reshape and rescale innovation, bolster supply chains, and deliver solutions that serve the wider world.

"Stronger Together. Led by PM @narendramodi ji and @POTUS, this historic India-US trade deal marks the world's largest democracies coming together for a stronger, more peaceful global order.As partners with complementary strengths, India and the United States are set to reshape and rescale innovation, bolster supply chains and deliver solutions that serve not just our nations, but the wider world," said Scindia.

He further stated that India-US trade deal opens new avenues for growth and shared prosperity.

"This agreement opens new avenues for growth and shared prosperity. The reduction in tariffs on Swadeshi products is a significant step for our economy and for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, while creating value for farmers, businesses, the workforce and consumers in both countries," added Scindia.

Along with Union Minister Scindia, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi also celebrated the landmark trade deal and congratulated PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for their strong commitment to enhancing India-U.S. strategic ties. He further declared that the deal will facilitate access to cutting-edge U.S. technology.

"Grateful to PM Shri @NarendraModi ji and President @realDonaldTrump for their visionary and decisive leadership and their strong commitment to deepening India-U.S. strategic ties. India and the U.S. are natural allies. This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled professionals. It will also facilitate access to cutting-edge U.S. technology, strengthening India's growth and global competitiveness," said Joshi.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India on Monday (local time), months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in August 2025. Unveiled on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, the deal outlines significant tariff cuts and includes claims that India would halt Russian oil purchases. Earlier, Trump had levied a 50 per cent duty on India, with 25 per cent tied to crude imports from Russia, as administration officials asserted that India's oil buying supported Russia's war efforts.

Trump, in his Truth Social post, wrote, "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprorocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to 'BUY AMERICAN,' at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products."

Following Trump's post, Prime Minister Modi, on X, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%".

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

