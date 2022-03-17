New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A structural assessment report given by Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Khalid Moin, who was recently arrested by CBI in connection with a Rs 1-lakh bribery case, had declared the safety quotient of Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurgaon as "doubtful".

A part of the apartment had collapsed last month, killing two women.

The professor has been accused of issuing structural stability certificates to various projects after taking bribe.

In the detailed assessment report with pictures of the building and its map, the professor had said that the Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity (UPV) Test results of the Chintels Paradisco apartment building and other results were doubtful.

"The above results of rebound, UPV and core cut indicates that the quality of concrete is doubtful. In order to improve the strength of concrete, retrofitting is recommended," it stated.

The arrest of Prof Moin, working in the Department of Civil Engineering of Jamia Millia Islamia, was not connected to the house collapse incident, officials had said on Wednesday.

He was arrested while receiving bribe from a Delhi-based architecture firm, they had said.

Meanwhile, students of Professor Moin alleged that his reputation was being maligned.

"It is important to understand that Prof Khalid Moin is one of the most reputed people of Jamia Millia Islamia. He has done exceptionally well all through these years. He had almost one year back submitted the report which said the (Chintels Paradisco apartment) building was unfit.

"The report given on February 18, 2021 was submitted and it is a very detailed report which not just has numeric, but images attached to it wherein he clearly mentioned that the building was unfit, stating points that there was unhealthy upkeep of the building at both the basement and terrace levels," the students said in a collective statement.

The statement further said, "It is important that we all understand that his image is being maligned. We all should try to spread the truth as much as possible since the news which is going around is not authentic."

