Ghaziabad, Oct 18 (PTI) The Ghaziabad administration has initiated action against two revenue record keepers for dereliction of duty after stubble burning was witnessed in the areas of their posting, an official said on Sunday.

Besides, two FIRs have been registered against two farmers for stubble burning, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

According to the DM, the incidents of stubble burning were reported from Jalalabad and Kaushalya villages.

Pandey said they had received information that stubble burning was taking place at Jalalabad village under the Murad Nagar police station.

The SDM Sadar was sent to the area to know the exact situation, he said, adding that upon getting a report from the official, revenue record keeper Manoj Kumar's salary has been stopped till further orders.

Similarly, the administration found an incident of stubble burning in Kaushalya village under the Masuri police station after which the revenue record keeper of the area has been suspended.

A clarification in this has been sought from the district agriculture officer and the deputy director of the agriculture department, Pandey said.

All SHOs and officers of the agriculture department have been told for night patrolling and check such incidents, Pandey added. PTI

