Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a student for allegedly circulating sexually explicit morphed images of faculty members of the private university he was studying in.

The accused was identified as Navjosh Singh Atwal, a resident of Mohali, they said.

On February 26, a complaint was received from the university's authorities and they said that someone was hacking e-mails and online teaching sessions using apps as well as circulating sexually explicit morphed images of faculty members through various WhatsApp account numbers, police said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, 2000, at State Cyber Crime Police Station.

The cyber crime cell coordinated with WhatsApp, Zoom and Google regarding the suspicious activities, police said in a statement issued here.

During questioning, the accused said he used to download pornographic material from various websites and then morphed them with pictures of faculty members of his institute, they said.

He used circulate the sexually explicit media by creating fake WhatsApp accounts using virtual private network and hacking tools, police said.

Atwal also used to post sexual content during online educational sessions, they said.

During the course of investigation, mobile phones, a laptop and other electronic gadgets with VPN and hacking software or tools were confiscated, and these are under forensic examination, police said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for two days.

