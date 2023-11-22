Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 22 (PTI) A class four student of a government-run school in Odisha's Jajpur district died when a teacher allegedly forced him to do sit-ups on Tuesday.

Rudra Narayan Sethy was a student of Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School at Orali.

On Tuesday the ten-year-old student was seen playing with four fellow students in the school premises during class hours at 3 pm. A teacher saw them and allegedly ordered them to do sit-ups as punishment for their deed.

Rudra, however, collapsed and his parents, who are residents of nearby Orali village in Rasulpur block, were informed about the incident immediately. He was rushed to the nearby community centre by them and the teacher and from there to the community health center and finally to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday night where doctors declared him brought dead.

When contacted, Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra said he has not received any formal complaint so far.

“If we get a formal complaint we will initiate an investigation and take necessary action against whoever is guilty,” he said.

Rasulpur assistant block education officer Pravanjan Pati visited the school and started an inquiry into the incident.

